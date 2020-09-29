George Moore awarded the Chancellor’s Award for Public Service

George Moore, doctoral candidate in Mechanical Engineering at UC Berkeley, was awarded one of the Chancellor’s Awards for Public Service, the 2020 Birgeneau Recognition Award for Service to Underrepresented Students. Chancellor Christ hosted the awards ceremony in honor of the recipients, nominators, and nominees on Tues., Sep. 23, 2020. See video of the award ceremony.

Quote from nomination: “George Moore is a top-notch researcher with an excellent academic record. He is an exceptional role model and his track record of academic excellence, diversity outreach, and social justice make him an ideal candidate for the Chancellor’s Award for Public Service.”